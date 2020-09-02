https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-attorney-general-william-barr-absolutely-destroys-cnns-wolf-blitzer-on-voter-fraud

Attorney General William Barr dismantled CNN host Wolf Blitzer during an interview on Wednesday afternoon over the issue of universal mail-in voting.

“Wolf, this is sort of cheap talk to get around the fundamental problem, which is the bipartisan commission chaired by Jimmy Carter and James Baker said back in 2009 that mail-in voting is fraught with the risk of fraud and coercion,” Barr said before Wolf tried to interrupt him. “Let me talk.”

“And since that time, there have been in the newspapers, in networks, academic studies saying it is open to fraud and coercion,” Barr continued. “The only time the narrative changed is after this administration came in. But elections that have been held with mail have found substantial fraud and coercion. For example, we indicted someone in Texas—1,700 ballots collected from people who could vote, he made them out and voted for the person he wanted to. That kind of thing happens with mail-in ballots.”

WATCH:

Attorney General Barr on universal mail-in voting: “this is playing with fire…very open to fraud and coercion”https://t.co/J1Cvzp1k6C pic.twitter.com/1puzPcTd7U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 2, 2020

