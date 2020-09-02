https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-rioters-throw-molotov-cocktails-at-seattle-police-precinct-start-fire

Anti-police black bloc rioters threw Molotov cocktails at the Seattle Police East Precinct on Monday night after authorities barricaded the facility in response to extremists repeatedly attacking the facility.

The move came after far-left extremists set fire to the facility last week and allegedly attempted to trap police officers inside the facility so that they could not escape.

Video circulated online shows what journalist Andy Ngo describes as “[Antifa] black bloc militants” throwing incendiary devices at the barricade precinct. “They recently barricaded the door with quick drying cement & set building on fire,” Ngo writes.

Seattle-based conservative radio host Jason Rantz noted that the rioters were throwing Molotov cocktails.

Earlier in the day, the Seattle Parks Department cleared a park and found a cache of weapons that appear to belong to left-wing rioters because shields that were found had “black power” fists spray-painted onto them.

The city said in a statement:

Officers providing security during a Seattle Parks Department cleanup Tuesday morning at Cal Anderson Park recovered homemade spike strips, weapons and dozens of makeshift shields inside of tents in the area. The Seattle Parks Department began clearing Cal Anderson Park shortly after 10 AM Tuesday to repair damages done to a field house, as well as clean up trash that had been piling up since the park’s closure on June 30th. Workers with the parks department were cleaning out a tent in the area when they found what they believed were weapons. Officers obtained a warrant to search the tent and recovered a machete, hatchet, homemade spike strips, an unexploded mortar, and multiple makeshift shields. Officers removed the items from the tent and placed them into evidence. No arrests have been made in this investigation at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement officials have arrested four individuals in connection with the arson fire at the Seattle Police East Precinct last week. Authorities announced last week that 19-year-old Desmond David-Pitts had been arrested for allegedly committing arson.

Three others that have been charged for their alleged roles in the attack include:

On July 15, Isaiah Thomas Willoughby was charged with arson in connection with a fire set at the East Precinct.

was charged with arson in connection with a fire set at the East Precinct. On June 11, Margaret Aislinn Channon was charged with arson for setting five Seattle Police vehicles on fire.

was charged with arson for setting five Seattle Police vehicles on fire. On June 10, Devinare Antwan Parker was charged with possessing a destructive device for bringing an improvised firearm to a protest.

“The intentional fire set Monday evening in an organized, pre-planned attack endangered the lives of our officers and our entire community,” the Seattle Police Chief said. “This was not a peaceful protest, or demonstration for equity, but an act of lawlessness. We are grateful our federal partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office recognize the criminal nature of these acts and are holding those responsible accountable.”

