https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-chelsea-clinton-i-want-my-white-children-of-privilege-to-erode-that-privilege-throughout-their-lives

Speaking during a national Women for Biden organizing call with hard-lefist Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Chelsea Clinton pontificated that she wants her children to “understand” they are “white children of privilege, because I want them to erode that privilege throughout their lives.” Pressley responded, “We know that often there is a revisionist history or a sanitizing or filtering of history that does not tell the whole story.”

Clinton stated, “You know, Congressman, my children are young; we believe that they’re young, but still citizens. So we talked about the ratification of the 19th Amendment, and Women’s Equality Day, and about how fundamentally incomplete that victory was. So not to say it wasn’t a victory and it wasn’t important, but that it was so fundamentally flawed. And it wasn’t only black women who didn’t have the right to vote; indigenous and native American women didn’t have the right to vote —