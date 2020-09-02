https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/dr-robert-epstein-big-tech-will-steal-the-election

The biggest interference threat in the 2020 election is not Russia, it’s Silicon Valley. This should come as no surprise after a leaked video revealed how horrified Google execs were over Donald Trump’s 2016 win.

On his Wednesday night special this week, Glenn Beck interviews the researcher who intends to expose the faceless plot to thwart a second Trump presidency. Dr. Robert Epstein, a Democrat, claims Big Tech can shift 15 million votes and has made it his mission to save democracy for voters of every political leaning.

When we reveal all the tools and techniques they use to manipulate the average American user, you’ll never look at Twitter, Facebook, and Google the same way again.

