In Portland, rioters set businesses and apartment buildings on fire, including where Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler allegedly lives.

A bystander nearby the building asked, “Where’s the fire extinguisher?” filming at a fire inside and continued to say, “There’s f**king people who go here. What the f**k!”.

Rioters clashed with police yet again and those disguised as ‘fake press members’ were arrested.

One officer approached someone stating, “I don’t see any markings that says you’re press. You’re under arrest.”

The individual responded, “WHAT?! I’m a member of the press without documentation!”

President Trump spoke about the riots and on Mayor Wheeler refusing federal aid.

President Trump stated, “Under my administration, federal law enforcement is working with state and local authorities all over the country to comb through hours of video, track down rioters, looters, and arsonists and bring them to justice. We’ve just come up with a report that we’ve arrested a large number of people. It’s over 200, and you’ll be hearing about that. But they’ve been arrested in various cities throughout the United States. We’re doing it very low key, but we’re trying to help cities. They are, in all cases, Democrat-run, but we’re doing the best we can to help them without really much of a consent. We’d like to have the consent. As an example in Portland, we could solve that problem in approximately one hour. But the mayor refuses, perhaps for political reasons. I don’t know why, it’s good for him to have a city that’s falling apart and that’s under siege now for 94 days. But really has been under siege for years if you know Portland.”

President Trump continued, “So to the mayor, I say whenever you’re ready, let us know. We’ll solve your problem of violence, we’ll solve your problem of crime, we’ll arrest those criminals very rapidly. And you’ll be able to have some nice evenings in Portland. The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice are announcing a joint operation center to investigate the violent left-wing civil unrest. And again, in Portland alone, the federal government has already taken care of and arrested 100 rioters. Just in that one city, the wave of violence and destruction that we’ve seen in recent weeks and months has occurred in cities exclusively controlled and dominated by the Biden, Joe Biden party. If you take a look at the top 10 in the country are Democrats, it’s Democrat-run cities, and it’s a shame and it can be solved so easy. It can be solved very easily. The violence is fueled by dangerous rhetoric from far-left politicians that demonize our nation and demonize our police.”

