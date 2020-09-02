https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/dont-see-often-reporter-calls-joe-biden-hiding-basement-running-press-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden emerged from his basement on Wednesday and spoke at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden spoke gibberish as he tried to blast President Trump then told his staffers to call on friendly reporters.

One reporter called out Biden for hiding in his basement bunker and running from press.

“I apologize for keeping you,” Biden told reporters after answering a few approved softball questions.

“We have all the time in the world,” one reporter said. “We don’t see you that often.”

Of course Biden just laughed it off and the media sycophants gave him a pass.

Not one reporter asked Biden about his running mate Kamala Harris helping bail rioters out of jail.

WATCH:

BIDEN: “I apologize for keeping you” REPORTER: “We have all the time in the world… We don’t see you though.” pic.twitter.com/zTVD8jRQXd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 2, 2020

