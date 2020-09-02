https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/love-president-trump-trump-arrives-wilmington-north-carolina-honor-world-war-ii-vets-video/

President Trump on Wednesday arrived in Wilmington, North Carolina to a crowd of cheering supporters.

One supporter yelled, “We love you, President Trump!”

The crowd went wild and began chanting, “Four more years!”

President Trump delivered remarks to supporters outside of Air Force One before he headed over to the USS Battleship to honor World War II veterans.

WATCH:

President @realDonaldTrump arrives in Wilmington, North Carolina and delivers remarks to supporters outside of Air Force One!

President Trump celebrated the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in a ceremony aboard the USS Battleship North Carolina.

ABC reported that at least 25 WW II vets were at the event. Many of the vets are in their late 90s or have reached 100!

President Trump designated Wilmington, North Carolina as America’s first World War II heritage city.

“God is saluting you up there,” Trump said.

WATCH:

President Trump designates Wilmington, North Carolina as America's first World War II heritage city: "God is saluting you up there"

