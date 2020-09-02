https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/we-must-teach-our-children-that-america-is-the-land-of-heroes/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Highlight from Trump speech today in North Carolina honoring 75th anniversary of WWII
5
Leave a Reply
Subscribe
newest oldest most voted
Right Side Broadcasting Fan
Best.President.Ever.
🇺🇸💪🏼
Vote Up140Vote Down
September 3, 2020 12:24 am
Strayhorse
Mucho Heroes. Warrior heroes. Men and women heroes. Old and young heroes. All lives matter heroes.
Vote Up40Vote Down
September 3, 2020 12:44 am
fake mexican
But also teach them America is a land of many zeroes like Antifa, BLM and spoiled, Godless college kids with no moral center, etc.
Vote Up70Vote Down
September 3, 2020 1:01 am
God bless and keep him safe.
He’s heading into the eye of the storm. Pray.
Vote Up00Vote Down
September 3, 2020 2:49 am
Loud and proud. He believes what he says, that is why he is successful as a leader.
Vote Up00Vote Down
September 3, 2020 2:54 am