https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/riots-arsonists-violence-democrat-run/2020/09/02/id/985163

Joe Biden blaming President Donald Trump for anti-police riots is like blaming the fire chief for the fires, according to White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern on Wednesday.

“The president has been one of the loudest voices in our country standing up for law and order and safety in the streets,” Morgenstern told Fox News’ Sandra Smith. “The Democrats have been ignoring it.

“To now blame the president who has been offering federal resources, who’s been offering law enforcement, National Guard, whatever it takes, listening to law enforcement – to blame him for the violence, as [White House press secretary] Kayleigh [McEnany] said at her briefing the other day, that’s like the arsonist blaming the fire chief.

“It just makes no sense.”

Morgenstern derided Biden and his campaign for their response to violent riots as “too little, too late,” arguing the damage is done and their campaign did nothing to call out their supporters to stop destroying Democrat-run cities – as President Trump has “done for months.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

