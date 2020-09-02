http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T5OOcRV5SjQ/

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for scheduling a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

“How is it that Joe Biden can fly to Wisconsin tomorrow, but he was unable to fly to Wisconsin just two weeks ago to accept the nomination of the Democratic Party?” Trump Campaign Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh said in a call with reporters Wednesday.

Last month, the Biden campaign canceled his scheduled in-person convention speech in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, choosing instead to deliver it in his home state of Delaware.

At the time, Biden said he canceled his convention speech in Wisconsin to show Americans that “science matters.”

“I think it’s the right thing to do. I’ve wanted to set an example as to how we should respond individually to this crisis,” Biden said.

But Murtaugh argued that Biden was only acting for political reasons, noting that he was “bleeding in the polls.”

“What in the manner of science has changed in that brief period of time?” he asked.

The campaign noted Biden was playing defense in the state, pointing out that it was the first time he had visited the state and the first time a Democrat presidential candidate had campaigned in Wisconsin since 2012.

Murtaugh said that Biden should use his visit to condemn left-wing groups like Antifa.

“As Joe Biden is walking and surveying the damage and the rubble that was caused by his left-wing supporters, again, these are not Donald Trump supporters that burned down buildings and destroyed property, I would ask that it’s fair for everyone to know: Will he denounce Antifa?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

