Wisconsin Leftist Protester Cries Like a Baby in Fetal Position after Police Catch Him with Flame Thrower, Smoke Grenades and Antifa Flag on Way to Riot

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wisconsin-leftist-protester-cries-like-baby-fetal-position-police-catch-flame-thrower-smoke-grenades-antifa-flag-way-riot/

An Antifa rioter cried like a baby in the fetal position after police arrested him with a carload of weapons and an Antifa flag on his way to riot in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Antifa thug Matthew Banta fell to the ground in a fetal position and cried like a baby after he was arrested by police on Saturday night.

Matthew Banta

Three other far left goons were arrested carrying baseball bats to their “peaceful protest.”

WBAY.com reported:

A Neenah man had a flamethrower, smoke grenades and fireworks during a demonstration in Green Bay Saturday night, according to police and prosecutors. Matthew Banta, 23, is charged with obstructing an officer and two counts of felony bail jumping. The criminal complaint says Banta “is known to be a violent Antifa member who incites violence in otherwise relatively peaceful protests.” Police say he’s known as “Commander Red.” Green Bay police say they were called for “a whole bunch of white people with sticks, baseball bats and helmets headed… towards the police” on Walnut St. near Webster Ave. “I don’t know who comes to a protest with a baseball bat for anything other than criminal or illegal activity,” said Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith. A responding officer says he saw four individuals walking towards a protest with baseball bats. One man was wearing a metal helmet with goggles and military-style gear with multiple pouches, and was carrying an Antifa flag. When the officer pulled his squad car in front of the group, they ran away. The officer caught Banta, who was carrying the flag, and says Banta “dropped into the fetal position and began crying.” He accused the officer of lying on him; the officer replied nobody was on him. Banta acknowledged he was headed to the Green Bay protest but denied he was planning to incite a riot. A Brown County Court Commissioner set a $2,500 cash bond during his initial appearance on Monday.

We catch them all! https://t.co/YuDZ1wqekL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020

