Wisconsin Leftist Protester Cries Like a Baby in Fetal Position after Police Catch Him with Flame Thrower, Smoke Grenades and Antifa Flag on Way to Riot

Posted by | Sep 2, 2020 | | 0 |

Wisconsin Leftist Protester Cries Like a Baby in Fetal Position after Police Catch Him with Flame Thrower, Smoke Grenades and Antifa Flag on Way to Riot

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wisconsin-leftist-protester-cries-like-baby-fetal-position-police-catch-flame-thrower-smoke-grenades-antifa-flag-way-riot/

An Antifa rioter cried like a baby in the fetal position after police arrested him with a carload of weapons and an Antifa flag on his way to riot in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Antifa thug Matthew Banta fell to the ground in a fetal position and cried like a baby after he was arrested by police on Saturday night.

Matthew Banta

Three other far left goons were arrested carrying baseball bats to their “peaceful protest.”

WBAY.com reported:

TRENDING: WARNING: Democrat Data Firm Says Trump Landslide Likely on Election Day – But will Be Flipped to Biden by Mail-In Votes Emerging a Week After Election

A Neenah man had a flamethrower, smoke grenades and fireworks during a demonstration in Green Bay Saturday night, according to police and prosecutors.

Matthew Banta, 23, is charged with obstructing an officer and two counts of felony bail jumping.

The criminal complaint says Banta “is known to be a violent Antifa member who incites violence in otherwise relatively peaceful protests.” Police say he’s known as “Commander Red.”

Green Bay police say they were called for “a whole bunch of white people with sticks, baseball bats and helmets headed… towards the police” on Walnut St. near Webster Ave.

“I don’t know who comes to a protest with a baseball bat for anything other than criminal or illegal activity,” said Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith.

A responding officer says he saw four individuals walking towards a protest with baseball bats. One man was wearing a metal helmet with goggles and military-style gear with multiple pouches, and was carrying an Antifa flag. When the officer pulled his squad car in front of the group, they ran away. The officer caught Banta, who was carrying the flag, and says Banta “dropped into the fetal position and began crying.” He accused the officer of lying on him; the officer replied nobody was on him.

Banta acknowledged he was headed to the Green Bay protest but denied he was planning to incite a riot.

A Brown County Court Commissioner set a $2,500 cash bond during his initial appearance on Monday.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

Jim Hoft

Related Posts

HUGE! President Trump: Leftist Leaders “In the Dark Shadows” are Running the Riots and Chaos — Violent Leftists Were Flown in to Disrupt RNC (VIDEO)

HUGE! President Trump: Leftist Leaders “In the Dark Shadows” are Running the Riots and Chaos — Violent Leftists Were Flown in to Disrupt RNC (VIDEO)

September 1, 2020

Finally Lindsey Graham Brings in Top Obamagate Spy to Testify But He Limits Participants in Hearing

Finally Lindsey Graham Brings in Top Obamagate Spy to Testify But He Limits Participants in Hearing

August 28, 2020

President Trump’s Successes in the Middle East Are Historic: ISIS Is Destroyed, Iranian Regime Is Contained and First Peace Treaty in Region in 25 Years

President Trump’s Successes in the Middle East Are Historic: ISIS Is Destroyed, Iranian Regime Is Contained and First Peace Treaty in Region in 25 Years

August 17, 2020

Trump Mocks Creepy Biden: For 47 Years Biden Took Donations of Blue Collar Workers, Gave Them Hugs…and Even Kisses (VIDEO)

Trump Mocks Creepy Biden: For 47 Years Biden Took Donations of Blue Collar Workers, Gave Them Hugs…and Even Kisses (VIDEO)

August 27, 2020

270 To Win Countdown



Sponsored

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.

More Topics

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Pets

More

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Fishing

Learn more about RevenueStripe...