KENOSHA, WI—John Sherock, a local resident who runs his own cleaning service said he was appalled by the recent riots in Kenosha and that he was baffled as to why many seemed not to care about property damage or livelihoods being ruined.

Sherock, who said he had no political affiliation, was among a crowd of pro-Trump sign holders and people wearing clothing supporting the Black Lives Matter movement near the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Similar groups were gathered at most intersections in the city ahead of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday visit to Kenosha. Among others with the president were acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Attorney General William Barr, and Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis.

“I see darkness,” Sherock told The Epoch Times on Sept. 1: “I think it’s really wrong. … People are coming from other cities and destroying those cities. They have identified those arrested and they were mostly all out of state.”

During a community safety roundtable, Attorney General William Barr denounced the violence in the city, saying it was another “hijacking” of protests by a “hardcore group of radicals.”

“These are the same people, many of them who came from out of town. Out of 175 arrests, 100 were from out of town,” Barr said. “These are the same people using the same tactics that have been used in various cities: Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, now Kenosha, Portland.

“And they use these black-bloc tactics; throwing projectiles at police and literally trying to inflict injuries on police, arson, and rioting,” he added.

Sherock was among the group to spread spiritual positivity. He said he respects the groups seeing peace and unity but that they “are doing it in the wrong way.” He pointed out many were yelling obscenities to pro-Trump supporters.

“We have to love each other, not judge one another and point fingers at one another,” he said, adding that the president has brought the unemployment rate down for the black community.

Trump flew to Illinois before being driven across state lines to survey damage inflicted by marauders that began on Aug. 23, hours after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“We’re going to work with you. We’re going to help you. Okay? We’ll help you rebuild. It’s a great area. It’s a great state. This should never happen. A thing like this should never happen. They have to call early,” Trump told business owners and managers after touring buildings reduced to rubble by fires lit by rioters.

Trump sent federal officers to Kenosha, but only after a few days of rioting, a delay he blamed on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. He said his administration would provide economic help in addition to the law enforcement support.

Terry Schimke, a Trump supporter who came down to Kenosha from Milwaukee, criticized the state authorities saying they could have done more to stop the damage.

“It’s devastating, it’s a tragedy that the local government and the state government did not prevent this from happening by having support from the police,” Schimke told The Epoch Times.

Schimke was among a group of Trump supporters outside the Kenosha County Courthouse who came to show support for the president’s visit.

“In America we have the right to protest but when violence comes in, it’s not a protest anymore,” he added. “They are damaging private property, they are causing injury to the people and cities, ruining businesses.”

Schimke said he does believe there is an element to the issue of racism but said he does not believe that the riots are the “right way to go about it.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, urged Trump not to visit the city of 100,000 between Milwaukee and Chicago, claiming an in-person appearance would lead to further divisiveness. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, a Democrat, also said he shouldn’t visit.

Michael Beal, a protestor from Milwaukee said he felt like he needed to travel to Kenosha due to the unrest across the country. He criticized the visit from Trump.

“I think it was to fan the flames more than anything else,” he told The Epoch Times. “I don’t feel like it was in the interest of bringing unity, bringing people together.”

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.

