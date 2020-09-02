https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/02/sleepy-joes-going-to-kenosha/
RUSH: Hey, guess who’s going to Kenosha? And no, it’s not us. Guess who’s going to Kenosha? (interruption) That’s exactly right. Sleepy Joe is going to Kenosha on Thursday, after telling everybody that Trump better not go, it would be a drastic error, it would be a huge mistake, it would be a faux pas, something that shouldn’t be done. Trump’s only gonna cause the town to burn down even more. He shouldn’t go. The Democrats all said, “Trump, don’t go.” The mayor, the governor, “Please don’t come. We don’t want you here.”
Trump went. It went well. It went great, as we all knew it would, and so now Sleepy Joe gotta get in on the action. Sleepy Joe gotta get in on the good times. Sleepy Joe saying he gonna go to Kenosha to Thursday. Meantime, we got Nancy Pelosi sneaking into the hair salon — actually not sneaking into it. She got caught going in there, and the San Francisco media is protecting her. They say whoever videotaped this broke the law. There is a two-consent law in California. You can’t videotape or audiotape somebody without their consent, and whoever videotaped Pelosi in that hair salon could have broken the law.
The media’s circling the wagons.
There is no man more active and in public than Donald Trump. Today — this is after going to Kenosha yesterday with a very successful trip, details coming up — and now Sleepy Joe gotta get in on the action. Sleepy Joe gonna go in there on Thursday. Today the president will be delivering remarks, U.S. Battleship North Carolina, on designating Wilmington, North Carolina, as the first American World War II heritage city.
This is the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, which stands for victory over Japan. That’d be World War II, for those of you who are under 40. Tomorrow President Trump will be making a campaign stop to speak in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, which is the home of Arnold Palmer, or as he was known in the golf community, “Arnold Palmer.” And it’s also where the Pittsburgh Steelers have their training camp at St. Vincent’s College in Latrobe. They’re not there this year. No team was allowed to go.
One more Trump sound bite from Kenosha praising the good cops, pledging to investigate the Jacob Blake shooting, talking about all the African-Americans and Hispanics who were waving to his motorcade when he arrived in town.
THE PRESIDENT: There was love on the streets, I can tell you, of Wisconsin when we were coming in — and so many African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans I can see waving. It was so beautiful to see. They want to have strong police. They want to have safety. With these allegations of police wrongdoing — and when you see that they have made allegations — they must be fully and fairly investigated, and that’s what we’re doing.
The sad thing is you can do 10,000 great jobs as a policeman or policewoman — you could do an incredible job for years — and then you have one bad apple or something happens that’s bad, and that’s the nightly news for three weeks. That’s all they talk about. They don’t talk about the thousands and thousands of good jobs, the lives that you save they never talk about. So I’m committed to helping Kenosha rebuild. We all are.
RUSH: Well, there you have it. He’s right about the news, but that’s true of anything. They never call attention to all of the airline flights that arrive safely. Well, we understand this. But there is an ongoing effort to impugn cops and destroy them because the Democrat Party agenda is to defund them, is to totally change the way policing happens. So any opportunity to cast the police and any law enforcement in a very bad, negative light, they’ll take. And this is what Trump is fighting against.
But here’s a guy, they told him not to go.
He was only gonna disrupt things and he was gonna cause mayhem. “You better not go! We don’t want you to come,” said the mayor. We don’t want you to come,” said the governor. “We think it’d be a drastic error.” Biden’s out there saying, “It’s silly! You shouldn’t go. It’s gonna be a mistake.” Now, Biden can’t wait to get there, and you hear why! Trump went in there and, once again, was the man he’s always been that they refuse to acknowledge or even try to get to know or understand.