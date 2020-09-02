https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/02/wolf-blitzer-gets-a-laugh-out-of-attorney-general-bill-barr-by-insisting-cnn-is-fair-and-balanced/

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Attorney General Bill Barr if he’d stay on for another term under President Trump and also asked him if he’s enjoying his job. But when Barr said that the media should be fair and balanced not matter who the president is, Blitzer insisted that “we are fair and balanced” … which gave them both a good chuckle.

Understandable.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...