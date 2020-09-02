https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/02/you-lie-pbs-newshour-journo-yamiche-alcindors-take-on-donald-trumps-response-to-blm-violence-is-nowhere-near-accurate-video/

PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor enjoys adding “notes” to her tweets to demonstrate that Republicans are lying about something.

But who notes the note-r?

Nicole Wallace wants to make sure she’s laid out the facts accurately. If that’s the case, why is she turning to Yamiche Alcindor?

Where to even begin?

She’s certainly not a legitimate one.

Nope. It’ll be celebrated.

Rinse, wash, repeat.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...