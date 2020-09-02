https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/02/you-lie-pbs-newshour-journo-yamiche-alcindors-take-on-donald-trumps-response-to-blm-violence-is-nowhere-near-accurate-video/

PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor enjoys adding “notes” to her tweets to demonstrate that Republicans are lying about something.

But who notes the note-r?

“What you see the president doing is doubling down and really going to this part of his base… that think that it’s okay for a 17-year-old to shoot people in the street who are unarmed, who are at a protest…” – @Yamiche w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/k3raRKbEnP — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) September 1, 2020

Nicole Wallace wants to make sure she’s laid out the facts accurately. If that’s the case, why is she turning to Yamiche Alcindor?

Liar. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 2, 2020

YOU LIE! — Aaron (@CrazyPlebeian) September 2, 2020

regardless of one’s thoughts on the shootings, this is nowhere near accurate https://t.co/g8LBPsFOO8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 2, 2020

Where to even begin?

The things that PBS people think that conservatives believe! That “it’s okay to shoot unarmed protesters in the street,” as if they’re just standing around with signs…. https://t.co/6IoBM2pDHN — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 2, 2020

“He had a gun, but was otherwise unarmed.” – The state of the media these days — Figuratively Literal (@FigurativelyLit) September 2, 2020

Unarmed? They weren’t unarmed what are you talking about? One had a gun! For all the time you guys didn’t accusing the President of dishonesty this is very irresponsible dishonesty. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 2, 2020

None of the people Rittenhouse shot were unarmed. And Yamiche is still not a journalist. https://t.co/rYM3ntTdwn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

She’s certainly not a legitimate one.

These are people who call themselves journalists going on national television shows, cashing in book deals and speaking fees who can’t and won’t get basic facts of a case right. It’s malfeasance and it won’t be corrected by any of their colleagues. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

Nope. It’ll be celebrated.

Rinse, wash, repeat.

