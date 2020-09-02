https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/dave-rubin-awakening-before-election

Dave Rubin, author and host of “The Rubin Report”, announced the kickoff of his new four-day-a-week show in partnership with BlazeTV and now on Blaze Podcast.

The announcement was made Wednesday on the “Glenn Beck Radio Program” following Dave’s return to “the grid” after his annual 31-day hiatus from all news, social media, and his phone.

Dave explained that his new show will be an in-depth look into the top three or four stories of the day.

“You know, one of the problems is that we are obsessed with every little small thing that happens in the world of politics,” he said. “That’s what’s making everybody crazy. And that’s one of the reasons why I wanted to work with TheBlaze … because I want people to care about the news, care about current events, care about what’s happening, but not be obsessed. Or more disturbingly, depressed. I think if we can start doing a little more of that, then we can start setting some of this right.”

Dave went on to add some encouraging perspective during these difficult times and insight into the upcoming election.

“I think underneath the headlines, underneath the riots, underneath the racism, underneath the pandemic and all of that, I truly believe that there’s an awakening across the country,” he said. “I think people are waking up to the nonsense of the media. I think people are awakening to the nonsense of just factory settings that somehow left is good and right is bad. And, you don’t see that in the polls. You don’t see that on CNN. But I think you will see it when it comes to the election.”

Dave Rubin’s new show will be simulcast on BlazeTV and his YouTube channel. In addition to expanding the number of weekly episodes, Dave’s podcast, previously with Westwood One, is now being distributed and hosted by Blaze Media’s podcast network.

