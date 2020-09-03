https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/03/12-year-old-boy-in-boulder-violently-assaulted-by-grown-woman-for-carrying-a-trump-sign/

A 12-year-old boy in Boulder, Colorado was reportedly assaulted this week by a grown woman who tried to steal the pro-Trump sign he was carrying, and now he’s afraid to publicly show support for the president.

The boy, who did not want his identity publicized, was riding his bicycle and carrying a yard sign in support of President Trump’s reelection campaign when the woman repeatedly punched him in the head and arms.

According to Boulder police, the altercation happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. A woman riding a gray-blue moped allegedly drove past the boy, saw the sign, and became enraged.

She made a U-turn and came after the boy, “assaulting him because of his political banner,” police said.

According to a police report, the woman punched the boy four to five times with a closed fist as the boy used the sign to defend himself. Her attempt to wrestle the yard sign from the kid’s grip was ultimately unsuccessful, according to the report.

The suspect was described as a white female in her 20s or 30s with blondish hair just past her shoulders. She was reportedly wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans. Boulder police are investigating the incident.

“I was riding my bike with my Trump sign, the boy told Denver7. “I didn’t want any conflict—anything—I just wanted to show what I believe in,” he added.

Most people just stared and laughed, the kid told Denver7. But the TDS-suffering woman violently confronted him.

“She kept looking at me, and then she turned to me and said, ‘hey you want to see something’ and then she just started hitting me,” the boy recalled. “She hit me in the head—the back of the head—she hit me in my arms.”

The kid said it wasn’t the first time he’d been attacked for his political views, but it was the first time he’d been attacked by an adult.

“I was just shocked about why she did that,” he said. “I’m feeling disappointed in the people right now. I mean they’re willing to attack anybody just because of their political views,” the boy added.

He told Denver7 that he wanted to continue showing his support for the president, but might have to stop “because it’s really dangerous for me.”

“My son’s a very patriotic person. He appreciates what the president’s doing for our country,” the boy’s father told Fox 31.

The father said he wants to pursue charges.

