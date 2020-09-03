https://www.theepochtimes.com/2-year-old-boy-disappears-from-idaho-neighborhood-massive-search-underway_3487467.html

Idaho police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who disappeared and went missing in Ada County earlier this week.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said Rory Pope was last seen at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday in Eagle, Idaho, near West Nordic Drive and North Arena Ave.

Search teams have combed the area, along with various waterways, to try and locate the boy but to no avail, officials said.

“Crews have been doing extensive searching all day, including dive teams on several ponds in the neighborhood; police using drones to fly overhead; officers, K9 dogs and others doing comprehensive ground search by foot; and investigators getting Ring camera footage from neighbors,” sheriff’s officials said on Facebook.

There are no signs of foul play associated with the search for the missing 2-year-old boy in Eagle. Situation does not meet criteria or idea for an “Amber Alert.” Multiple searches are happening right now to find the boy. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) September 3, 2020

Rory is white with curly blonde hair and was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, officials said.

“There is no evidence of any kind of foul play associated with Rory’s disappearance, so the search for Rory does not meet the criteria or the idea for an Amber Alert,” the office wrote.

Neighbors told KTVB that the child was from out of state, adding that his family was visiting his grandparents in Eagle when he disappeared.

Anyone with information should call 911, officials said.

