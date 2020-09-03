https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/missing-children-ohio-marshals/2020/09/03/id/985308

At least 25 missing teenagers in Ohio have been found by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The youths, ranging in age from 13 to 18, were recovered in a two-week period as part of what is being called “Operation Safety Net.”

“Over the weekend U.S. Marshals rescued dozens of missing children across Ohio, many of whom were being trafficked.” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Fox News said DeWine called the rescue operation a “great, great effort.”

And the Marshals Service tweeted: “Operation Safety Net recovered 25 missing children in its first two weeks, and the sting is continuing right now.”

It also noted that local law enforcement agencies around northern Ohio were involved in the effort.

The teens, missing for various reasons, were recovered in multiple locations.

About a quarter of them were believed to be victims of human trafficking or forced prostitution, Fox News reported.

“These are kids that have been abused, neglected,” WOIO-TV quoted U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Some involved in human trafficking.”

The announcement that the children were found came just days after the Marshals Service said it had rescued nearly 40 endangered children in Georgia.

A two-week operation is also underway near Indianapolis, Darby Kirby, chief of the Marshals’ Missing Child Unit, told USA Today.

Since 2005, the marshals have helped recover 1,800 missing children, according to the newspaper.

