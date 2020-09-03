https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/self-proclaimed-antifa-member-next-portland-mayor/

(SARACARTER.COM) – The next mayor of Portland could be a radical left-wing, self-proclaimed Antifa member named Sarah Iannarone. She tweeted in 2019, “I am Antifa,” and will face current Mayor Ted Wheeler in a run-off election in November.

Neither of the candidates received a majority of the votes in the first round and will face off again in several weeks. Wheeler won more votes initially but has faced fierce criticism by both President Donald Trump on his handling of the Portland riots and left-wing agitators who say he has been too tough on protests – that have frequently turned into destructive and even deadly riots.

Iannarone said in a Jan. 2019 tweet that “I am not a violent thug and I am Antifa.” She listed several groups she deems are being targeted by “Red Hats.”

