(YOUR AMERICA) – The Boulder Police Department is looking for a white woman in her 20s or 30s who allegedly punched a 12-year-old boy repeatedly for carrying a Trump 2020 sign.

Jesse Rosales, the boy’s father, told reporters that the woman immediately circled back to attack his son after passing him on a gray or blue moped. (Newsweek)

The 12-year-old told his father that the woman came up to him and said, “You want something to look at?” before hitting him several times on the back of his head and arms.

Police say she used a closed fist to strike him. They also stated that she unsuccessfully attempted to steal his banner.

The boy claimed that this is not the first time he has been targeted because of his support for President Donald Trump, although an adult has never done so before.

