That includes 42 of the top 43 centers of violent crime.

[John Perazzo is the author of Betrayal: The Democratic Party’s Destruction of America’s Cities and also of the Freedom Center’s new investigative report: BLACK LIVES MATTER: Marxist Hate Dressed Up As Racial Justice.]

As Marxist and anarchist radicals continue to turn Democrat-run American cities into war zones, Democrats assure us that they alone understand how the current crisis can be resolved. White House hopeful Joe Biden, for example, vows that “as President,” he “will help lead” a national “conversation” about racial justice, “and more importantly,” he “will listen” to the “anguish” of the long-forgotten “little guy.”[1]

Biden’s “little guy” narrative blends seamlessly with one of the most widely accepted claims in American political discourse today: the notion that the Democratic Party is the party that fights on behalf of the common man. We are told that Democrats in public office advocate for a wide range of policies that would improve the lives of the poorest and most powerless among us.

With regard to crime, for instance, the Democratic Party Platform declares that we need to: end the “mass incarceration” that allegedly targets nonwhite minorities; “invest more in jobs and education” than in jails; eliminate mandatory minimum sentences; “close private prisons and detention centers”; “eliminat[e] the use of cash bail” because “no one should be imprisoned merely for failing to pay fines or fees”; and “abolish the death penalty, which has proven to be a cruel and unusual form of punishment.”[2]

Regarding economic matters, the official Democratic Party Platform explicitly pledges to promote “shared prosperity” by: “rais[ing] wages for working people,” “ending poverty” in “underserved communities,” and implementing “a comprehensive agenda to invest in America’s cities.”[3]

But in city after city where Democrats already have been in charge politically for an extended period of time, we find exceedingly high—indeed, often colossal—levels of crime and poverty that degrade the quality of life for the people who reside there. And the longer Democrats have dominated the politics of those cities, the worse the conditions tend to be. In short, Democrats have transformed a host of once-great metropolises into urban prisons where the “little guy”—particularly the black and Hispanic “little guy” on whose behalf Democrats typically claim to speak—has been grievously harmed by one destructive Democratic policy after another.

The Most Dangerous Cities in America

Let us first examine the political leadership of the most dangerous American cities, large and small alike. “Danger,” for purposes of this analysis, is defined in terms of the number of violent crimes committed per 1,000 residents. Four categories of violent crime are included in these calculations: homicide, rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault. The statistics regarding the incidence of each of these crimes in each city were derived from FBI records and were published in 2019 by the custom analytics website NeighborhoodScout.com.[4]

The following chart shows the 50 cities that have the highest violent crime rates in the United States and: (a) have a population of 25,000 or more; (b) are governed by mayors who are clearly identifiable as either Democrats or Republicans;[5] and (c) have either a “Mayor-Council” (MC) form of government, a “Council-Manager” (CM) form of government, or a Hybrid (HYB) of the two.[6] Of those 50 cities, 46 are governed by Democratic mayors and administrations; only 4 are governed by Republicans. Moreover, 42 of the top 43 are governed by Democrats.



Rank Cities with Populations of 25,000+ Population[7] Type of Govt. Violent Crimes/ 1,000 Mayor’s Party 1 Detroit, MI 672,829 MC 20.0 Democratic 2 Memphis, TN 652,752 MC 19.5 Democratic 3 Birmingham, AL 209,403 MC 19.3 Democratic 4 Baltimore, MD 614,664 MC 18.5 Democratic 5 Flint, MI 97,379 MC 18.3 Democratic 6 St. Louis, MO 318,416 MC 18.2 Democratic 7 Wilmington, DE 71,455 MC 16.3 Democratic 8 Camden, NJ 74,417 MC 16.2 Democratic 9 Pine Bluff, AR 42,984 MC 16.0 Democratic 10 Kansas City, MO 481,360 CM 15.9 Democratic 11 S. Bernardino, CA HYB MC 15.3 Democratic 12 Alexandria, LA 47,334 MC 14.6 Democratic 13 Little Rock, AR 198,546 CM 14.6 Democratic 14 Cleveland, OH 385,810 MC 14.5 Democratic 15 Milwaukee, WI 595,070 MC 14.3 Democratic 16 Stockton, CA 307,057 CM 14.2 Democratic 17 Monroe, LA 49,761 MC 14.1 Democratic 18 Chester, PA 34,133 MC 14.0 Democratic 19 Rockford, IL 147,404 MC 14.0 Democratic 20 Albuquerque, NM 559,270 MC 13.7 Democratic 21 Pontiac, MI 59,792 MC 13.4 Democratic 22 Kalamazoo, MI 75,988 CM 13.3 Democratic 23 Anchorage, AK 298,192 HYB 13.1 Democratic 24 Oakland, CA 419,987 HYB 12.9 Democratic 25 Indianapolis, IN 852,506 MC 12.9 Democratic 26 East Point, GA 35,282 MC 12.8 Democratic 27 Compton, CA 97,537 CM 12.1 Democratic 28 Battle Creek, MI 52,347 CM 12.0 Republican 29 East St. Louis, IL 26,662 CM 12.0 Democratic 30 Canton, OH 71,329 MC 11.9 Democratic[8] 31 Elkhart, IN 52,348 MC 11.9 Democratic 32 Newburgh, NY 28,363 CM 11.9 Democratic 33 Riviera Beach, FL 34,674 MC 11.8 Democratic 34 Wichita, KS 389,938 CM 11.8 Democratic 35 Jackson, MI 32,704 CM 11.8 Democratic 36 New Orleans, LA 391,495 MC 11.8 Democratic 37 Trenton, NJ 84,065 MC 11.8 Democratic 38 Jacksonville, AR 28,235 MC 11.7 Democratic 39 Nashville, TN 688,901 MC 11.5 Democratic 40 Lansing, MI 117,400 MC 11.1 Democratic[9] 41 Daytona B., FL 66,649 MC 11.1 Democratic 42 Albany, GA 74,904 MC 10.9 Democratic 43 Harrisburg, PA 49,192 MC 10.8 Democratic 44 Tulsa, OK 401,190 MC 10.7 Republican 45 Beaumont, TX 116,825 CM 10.7 Republican 46 Hartford, CT 123,287 MC 10.7 Democratic 47 Desert Hot Sp, CA 28,878 MC 10.7 Republican 48 Buffalo, NY 255,284 MC 10.6 Democratic 49 Gadsden, AL 35,000 MC 10.5 Democratic 50 Chattanooga, TN 182,799 MC 10.5 Democratic

The Cities with the Highest Poverty Rates

Now let us turn our attention to the political leadership of the large U.S. cities with the highest poverty rates in the nation. These are cities that: (a) have populations of at least 200,000; (b) are governed by mayors who are clearly identifiable as either Democrats or Republicans; and (c) have either a “Mayor-Council” (MC) form of government, a “Council-Manager” (CM) form of government, or a Hybrid (HYB) of the two.[10] Of the 50 cities in this list, 41 have Democratic mayors, and just 9 have Republican mayors.[11]



Rank City & State Type of Govt. Poverty Rate Mayor’s Party 1 Detroit, MI MC 36.4% Democratic 2 Cleveland, OH MC 34.6% Democratic 3 Buffalo, NY MC 30.3% Democratic 4 San Bernardino, CA HYB 28.4% Democratic 5 Newark, NJ MC 28.0% Democratic 6 Cincinnati, OH HYB 27.2% Democratic 7 Fresno, CA HYB 26.9% Republican 8 Memphis, TN MC 26.8% Democratic 9 Milwaukee, WI MC 26.6% Democratic 10 Toledo, OH MC 25.6% Democratic 11 Baton Rouge, LA MC 25.2% Democratic 12 Philadelphia, PA MC 24.9% Democratic 13 New Orleans, LA MC 24.6% Democratic 14 Richmond, VA MC 24.5% Democratic 15 Miami, FL HYB 24.3% Republican 16 St. Louis, MO MC 24.2% Democratic 17 Hialeah, FL MC 23.7% Republican 18 Tucson, AZ CM 23.4% Democratic 19 Baltimore, MD MC 21.8% Democratic 20 Atlanta, GA MC 21.6% Democratic 21 Pittsburgh, PA MC 21.4% Democratic 22 Houston, TX MC 20.6% Democratic 23 Dallas, TX CM 20.5% Democratic 24 Stockton, CA CM 20.5% Democratic 25 Columbus, OH MC 20.4% Democratic 26 Boston, MA MC 20.2% Democratic 27 Lubbock, TX CM 20.2% Republican 28 El Paso, TX CM 20.0% Republican 29 Minneapolis, MN MC 19.9% Democratic 30 St. Paul, MN MC 19.9% Democratic 31 Norfolk, VA CM 19.7% Democratic 32 Tulsa, OK MC 19.7% Republican 33 Chicago, IL MC 19.5% Democratic 34 Tampa, FL MC 19.5% Democratic 35 Phoenix, AZ CM 19.4% Democratic 36 Los Angeles, CA MC 19.1% Democratic 37 New York, NY MC 18.9% Democratic 38 Glendale, AZ CM 18.6% Republican 39 San Antonio, TX CM 18.6% Democratic 40 Bakersfield, CA CM 18.5% Republican 41 Greensboro, NC CM 18.5% Democratic 42 Jersey City, NJ MC 18.3% Democratic 43 Sacramento, CA CM 18.3% Democratic 44 Spokane, WA MC 18.3% Republican 45 Orlando, FL MC 18.2% Democratic 46 Long Beach, CA CM 18.1% Democratic 47 Madison, WI MC 17.9% Democratic 48 Santa Ana, CA CM 17.7% Democratic 49 Albuquerque, NM MC 17.6% Democratic 50 Oakland, CA HYB 17.6% Democratic

It should be noted that many of the cities in the foregoing charts have been governed by Democrats not just for a short time, but for many years, or even decades, on end. To cite just a few examples: St. Louis has been led exclusively and continuously by Democrats for the past 71 years; Detroit, 58 years; Baltimore, 53 years; Kansas City, 29 years; Wilmington, 47 years; Cleveland, 30 years; Harrisburg, 38 years; Houston, 38 years; Minneapolis, 42 years; Chicago, 89 years; and Milwaukee, 60 years.

Conclusion

The facts are crystal clear, and they are stunning. For decade upon decade, the Democratic Party has fed mountains of rhetoric to its many reliable voting blocs in scores of U.S. cities, assuring them of its deep and abiding concern for the lives of ordinary Americans. Yet it has delivered absolutely nothing in terms of measurable improvements to those lives. Instead, the Party has gradually transformed itself into a political wrecking ball whose only tangible achievement in urban America has been to perpetuate obscene levels of poverty, crime, and human misery. It is a shocking record of wretched failure that can be neither ignored nor wished away.

Why on earth would anyone believe that entrusting Democrats with the reins of governmental power on a national level, as opposed to a city level, would lead to a better result?

It is time for serious-minded individuals who may have long supported the Democratic Party for reasons they deemed worthy and honorable, to finally recognize that their party has failed and betrayed them so consistently and so monstrously, that they now have a moral imperative to walk away from it.

