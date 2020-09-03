https://www.dailywire.com/news/angry-salon-customers-protest-at-pelosis-home-hang-blow-dryers-and-curlers-on-pelosis-tree

Women who reportedly described themselves as “angry salon customers” peacefully protested at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) home in San Francisco on Thursday after video surfaced this week that showed Pelosi getting her hair done at a salon in violation of coronavirus lockdown measures.

“Protesters have gathered in front of Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and are stringing up curlers and blow dryers on a tree after a video surfaced of Pelosi getting her hair done indoors/maskless at a SF salon,” San Francisco Chronicle reporter Jessica Christian wrote on Twitter.

Protesters have gathered in front of Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and are stringing up curlers and blow dryers on a tree after a video surfaced of Pelosi getting her hair done indoors/maskless at a SF salon @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/v6KVORByaP — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

Christian continued, “None of these demonstrators in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home are salon owners or workers. They’ve all described themselves ‘angry salon customers’ who want to get their hair and nails done.”

None of these demonstrators in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home are salon owners or workers. They’ve all described themselves “angry salon customers” who want to get their hair and nails done @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/fVMVM2Aajl — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

“Demonstrators have formed a hand-holding circle around a tree with blow dryers and hair curlers hanging in front of Nancy Pelosi’s SF home,” Christian added. “The tree of blow dryers and curlers has been decorated with an American flag and dubbed the Freedom Tree by protestors in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home.”

The tree of blow dryers and curlers has been decorated with an American flag and dubbed the Freedom Tree by protestors in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/0dY9SU4JeV — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

The official remarks from the demonstration are over, now the group is split in two discussing their opinions of Nancy Pelosi and the salon video situation @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/F1SBZv5Dt3 — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

