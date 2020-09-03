https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/annromney-michelleobama-voting/2020/09/03/id/985417

Ann Romney and Michelle Obama will appear together for a prime time special encouraging people to vote.

The former first lady and the wife of Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, will join each other on “VOMO: Vote Or Miss Out,” an hourlong special airing September 14 on ABC.

The program will be produced by Obama’s nonprofit “When We All Vote” along with “ATTN:” and production company “Sara + Tom.”

“We have a societal responsibility to participate in our country’s democracy,” producer Tom Werner told the Salt Lake Tribune. “This nonpartisan special will, through comedy, encourage people to vote this November.”

Comedian Kevin Hart will host the even which will also include other celebrities such as Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Jay Leno and Cristela Alonzo. Other Republicans who have publicly criticized President Donald Trump will also participate, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

“We hope that we can create an event that will speak to all generations, young and old,” ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal said.

Mitt Romney isn’t expected to participate in the event but in the past has harshly criticized Trump. Romney even voted to convict Trump during his impeachment trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

