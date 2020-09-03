https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/ann-romney-will-team-michelle-obama-hollywood-liberals-comedy-special-get-vote/

Ann Romney will team up with Michelle Obama this fall in a comedy special with Hollywood liberals to get out the vote.

The list of Hollywood liberals expected to participate is endless: Cristela Alonzo, Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Will Ferrell, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne Tha God, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson, Liza Koshy, Jay Leno, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, 2 Chainz and Lil Baby.

The media is going to push this as a “non-partisan” event.

Yeah, right.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported:

Ann Romney will team up with Michelle Obama on prime-time television to encourage people to vote this fall. The former first lady and Romney — whose husband, Sen. Mitt Romney, lost the 2012 race to former President Barack Obama — are both scheduled to appear on “VOMO: Vote Or Miss Out,” an hourlong “non-partisan comedy event” that, according to ABC, will “encourage electoral participation in the 2020 election” when it airs on Sept. 14. Michelle Obama’s nonprofit When We All Vote is working with ATTN: and Sara + Tom, the production company founded by Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner, on the special. “We have a societal responsibility to participate in our country’s democracy,” Werner said. “This nonpartisan special will, through comedy, encourage people to vote this November.” Kevin Hart will host, and the list of stars scheduled to appear includes Cristela Alonzo, Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Will Ferrell, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne Tha God, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson, Liza Koshy, Jay Leno, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, 2 Chainz & Lil Baby and “surprise guests.”

