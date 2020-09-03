https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2020/09/03/antifa-blm-rioters-now-screaming-death-to-america-n885957

Well, at least now we know where everyone stands. Journalist Andy Ngo reported that last Wednesday night, “around 700 black bloc militants and their supporters rampaged through Oakland, Cal. They chanted ‘death to America’ while starting fires and smashing cars and buildings.” The week before that, according to Townhall’s Julio Rosas, “An American flag was just burned outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. One woman screams, ‘Death to America!’ and kicks the fence.”

Understandably, this has delighted some Iranians. Iranian Ayatollah Lotfollah Dezhkam, Supreme Leader Khamenei’s representative in Iran’s Fars province, stated in a Friday sermon: “The shout of the Iranian nation [is] being heard from the mouths of the Americans themselves: Death to America!”

Dezhkam gloated over what he believed were signs of the imminent demise of the United States: “The entire world has seen with its very eyes that today, America cannot be the main decision-maker when it comes to strategic matters in the world. We are unequivocally informing the American administration, Republicans and Democrats alike: If you’ve shut your ears with cotton balls, remove them [so you can hear]. The sound of America being shattered and of its collapse, is being heard all over the world. The shout of the Iranian nation, which has been leading the fight against America for 40 years, is being heard from mouths of the Americans themselves: Death to America!”

Likewise Iranian media producer Muzaffer Hyder, who said in June that “the systematic discrimination in America mirrors precisely the ideology of Satan himself. Zio-America – more than any institution or ideological system today – has perpetrated and propagated this notion of the superiority of one people over another.” By contrast, “Islam is the religion that establishes brotherhood between all races, ethnicities, and cultures, and guides humanity to come together for the common cause of worshipping one God. And it teaches us to reject Satan, to reject the devil, and to push back against the enemy forces of Satan.

“That’s why America has done everything it could to demonize Islam and to begin the war on Islam, so that the one thing that has the power to free all oppressed people globally from the shackles of modern tyranny, would appear as something bad, crooked, and evil.”

Of course! And “this is why,” Hyder continued, “the slogan of all free-minded and free-spirited people across the world is: ‘Death to America!’…The ‘Death to America’ slogan was trending in America itself on Twitter. The slogan of ‘Death to America’ is a slogan that allows the heart to defy the modern slavery of America, to break free from the shackles that America has placed on everyone’s minds, and to highlight the real, practical, and undeniable enemy that is America. So say with your chest out and your head up: Death to the New World Order! Death to America!”

Back in 2015, the Islamic Republic News Agency noted that “Death to America” was “chanted at the weekly Friday prayers in mosques and at protests,” and had “turned into the symbol of the Islamic Republic and all struggling nations.”

So apparently desiring to destroy the United States and commit mass murder of its citizens is the Islamic Republic of Iran’s very reason for being. And now the Leftist rioters are demonstrating that they have the same perspective and same goal.

The spectacle of American “protesters” screaming “Death to America” is something that could have been foreseen, as it is a result of the miseducation and propaganda that has been fed to American schoolchildren since the 1960s. A generation or more of American young people have been taught to hate their own country, culture, and heritage.

One of the most appalling recent examples of this disinformation is the New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning “1619 Project,” which is the work of a “scholar” named Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones has claimed that “the white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world,” that “Christopher Columbus and those like him were no different then [sic] Hitler,” and “the descendants of these savage people … continue to be bloodsuckers in our communities.”

No wonder the people who have been fed these lies are tearing down statues and bringing comfort to the sinister hearts of Iranian ayatollahs. If we are going to restore some semblance of peace and sanity to the republic, we must make a thorough housecleaning of the educational system from top to bottom, so that students learn what is great about America, not just about what is evil or what the Left represents as being evil.

It won’t be easy. Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster is one small attempt to begin to do this, to restore historical study to a sane, accurate, patriotic basis. If we do not now study and learn what once made America great, we will have no opportunity to make it great again.

