A man that has reportedly been linked to the shooting death of a Trump supporter following a political protest in Portland is now giving media interviews.

“Lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything, but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on because there’s been a lot of propaganda put out there,” 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl told VICE News.

“I had no choice, I mean, I had a choice, I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color, but I wasn’t gonna do that,” Reinoehl added.

“Reinoehl is seemingly admitting to playing a role in the fatal shooting [of] Aaron Danielson, a supporter of the Patriot Prayer movement who died Saturday night after sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest,” The Daily Caller reported. “There have been no reports that Danielson, who went by the name Jay Bishop, was armed or was threatening anyone when he was shot.”

Reinoehl, who was previously accused of apparent weapons violations during a Portland protest earlier this year, has identified himself as being “100% ANTIFA all the way,” has a black power tattoo on his neck, and has repeatedly expressed support for Black Lives Matter.

“Sources familiar with the case but not authorized to speak said police are investigating Reinoehl,” The Oregonian reported. “A family member also identified him as a man captured in photos and video seen leaving the shooting scene shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.”

