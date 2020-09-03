https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/april-ryan-is-a-race-grifter-and-shes-stupid-to-boot/

April Ryan says President Trump should be prosecuted in the International Criminal Court (ICC)

“This president, Donald John Trump, has instigated a race war in America,” she said. “There is a race war right now because of this president. People are calling me, asking if there indeed is a way to get the International Crimes Court [sic] to come in to deal with this. You know, I’ve talked to some people who are in intelligence, and they’re saying, ‘He’s done heinous things,’ but they have to see, we don’t know for sure.”

Raheem Kassam does a nice job on Ryan in the second half of this clip…