https://clashdaily.com/2020/09/bad-news-for-oregon-antifa-tinkerpots-the-federal-govt-has-cross-deputized-state-officers/

Antifa’s been employing a tactic of holding citizens hostage by rioting in places where law enforcement’s hands are tied by non-enforcement, complicit politicians, and corrupted District Attorneys.

But Trump’s administration has just beat them at their own game.

For context and background:

The deliberate decision of Multinoma’s DA to not prosecute 100s of provocateurs busted for rioting is just one example of that process in action. Read more:District Attorney Drops Charges On HUNDREDS Of ‘Peaceful’ Portland Protesters

Trending: COVIDICTATORS: Pregnant Australian Woman Arrested For Organizing Anti-Lockdown Protest (VIDEO)

Catch-and-release criminality has emboldened these bottom-feeding brick-chucking Bolsheviks.

The riots that Bernie Sanders organizers promised us would come this summer has arrived, right on schedule. Remember this video in which he pledged to be involved in an armed rebellion pushing for the dissolution of America? PROJECT VERITAS: Bernie Staffer Part III … Praising AK47s, Gulags, And Soviet Slave Labor He said ‘I’m ready for the f**king revolution.’ and ‘I’m ready to start tearing up bricks and start fighting’.

Gee, now that Sanders doesn’t have a campaign that needs running anymore. You wonder what he and his buddies are up to right about now, dontcha?

When someone tells you who they really are — believe them.

So, how exactly did Trump’s DOJ just beat these dangerous maniacs at their own game?

By cross-deputizing State Troopers, they are cutting any ‘discretion’ of Portland’s dangerous DA out of the equation.

Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers assigned to help the Portland Police Bureau with its response to the city’s nightly protests have been cross-deputized by the federal government. The move actually happened earlier this summer, when state troopers were brought in to help facilitate the departure of federal officers from downtown Portland, according to Gov. Kate Brown’s deputy communications director. But the cross-deputization of OSP troopers could allow state police to bypass the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office entirely when it comes to charges against arrested protesters. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt has said he won’t prosecute protesters arrested for lesser offenses, like interfering with a police officer or ignoring police orders to clear the streets. Schmidt released a single statement on Wednesday when asked by KGW if he had a response to the cross-deputization of OSP troopers. …Last night on The Story with Dan Haggerty, KGW’s Pat Dooris explained what the move to have the federal government deputize state troopers means for the protests in Portland going forward: Dooris: This is basically the ground changing under the feet of the protesters. because when the state police come in and are cross-deputized by the [U.S. Marshals], they’re able to make arrests under the federal law. And I’m told there is something similar to interfering with a police officer under the federal law. [Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt] will not prosecute someone for that charge, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office has been much more aggressive at holding people accountable and prosecuting for all kinds of charges. So, I think you’re going to see a lot more of that start to happen as soon as these officers arrive. —KGW8

Here’s one example:

The significance of this charge is that rioters in Ore. can now be FEDERALLY charged for crimes against state officers. It was reported yesterday @ORStatePolice have been cross-deputized by the federal government. This bypasses @DAMikeSchmidt‘s catch & release policy. #antifa https://t.co/CXSVMM23py — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 2, 2020

And if you look carefully at her right eye, it looks like her makeup was running.

It could be tear gas related.

OR…

It might be dawning on her just how badly she has gone and screwed up her life by playing ‘war’ with her Bolshevik buddies.

She can’t count on those Soros dollars to buy her sorry ass out of jail now.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

