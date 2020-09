http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/C9x3-ezWezA/barr-in-wolfs-den.php

Attorney General Barr appeared with Wolf Blitzer on CNN yesterday. The interview is intensely interesting and informative, and not just by contrast with Joe Biden’s remarks on the Blake case in the adjacent post.

Barr also discussed the Democrats’ promotion of voting by mail. Barr is especially effective when pressed or provoked.

Quotable quote: “Because I’ve seen the intelligence.”

