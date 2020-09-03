https://hannity.com/media-room/bernie-returns-sanders-rips-walmart-morally-obscene-wealth-says-time-to-tax-billionaires/

Far-left Senator Bernie Sanders escalated his war-of-words with the Walton Family -founders of Walmart- this week; saying the company is generating “obscene wealth” while demanding a new tax on billionaires in America.

“$3.7 billion in a single day. That’s how much 3 members of the Walton family saw their wealth increase. At a time of massive wealth and income inequality, when so many of our people are hurting, that is morally obscene. It’s time to tax billionaires and expand Medicare to all,” posted Sanders on social media.

$3.7 billion in a single day. That’s how much 3 members of the Walton family saw their wealth increase. At a time of massive wealth and income inequality, when so many of our people are hurting, that is morally obscene. It’s time to tax billionaires and expand Medicare to all. https://t.co/uoiUUj3fum — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 3, 2020

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called-out Joe Biden Tuesday after her speech at the RNC; saying the former Vice President will simply be a puppet for the far-left and radical lawmakers in Congress.

“Joe Biden may have been a moderate a few decades ago, but you can’t raise taxes on 82% of Americans when we’re coming out of the CoVID situation and say you’re a moderate,” said Nikki Haley.

“The truth is that Biden is going to be whoever Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and AOC tell him to be. We’ve seen that, we’ve seen him flip-flop on the issues,” she added. “Our economy can’t afford it.”

Joe Biden is a Trojan horse for the radical left! “The truth is that Biden is going to be whoever Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and AOC tell him to be.” – @NikkiHaley pic.twitter.com/klO3vcajvt — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 25, 2020

Watch Haley’s comments above.

ADD IT TO THE LIST: Fading Bernie Unveils His $2.5 TRILLION ‘Housing for All’ Plan, Calls for Tax Hikes posted by Hannity Staff – 9.18.19 Fading Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders unveiled his “Housing for All” plan Wednesday; calling for $2.5 trillion in new spending to expand government programs for low-income Americans. “In the richest country in the history of the world, every American must have a safe, decent, accessible, and affordable home as a fundamental right,” writes Sanders. “For more than 40 years, we have had an affordable housing crisis in America that has only gotten worse. In America today, over 18 million families are paying more than 50 percent of their income on housing, while last year alone the five largest banks on Wall Street made a record-breaking $111 billion in profits.” “If we are serious about addressing the affordable housing crisis, we need to build millions of apartments and homes throughout the country that will remain affordable in perpetuity to prevent displacement and serve future generations. And when we do that, we will create millions of good-paying jobs in the process,” adds Bernie. The new proposal calls for $1.48 trillion to “build, rehabilitate, and preserve” affordable housing across the United States. It calls for an additional $400 billion to construct 2 million new “units” and $500 million for “development in rural areas.” Read Sanders’ full plan here. AMERICA RESPONDS: AOC Describes Coronavirus Relief Vote as ‘Literally a Hostage Situation’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.27.20 Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described Friday’s vote on the Coronavirus relief plan as a “hostage situation,” calling the legislation a gift to America’s biggest corporations and wealthiest residents. “Each one of us takes this vote alone. This is not an easy position for anyone to take. It’s a tough position, because it’s literally a hostage situation,” said Ocasio-Cortez. AOC, who is critical of the stimulus, said this when I asked if she was disappointed by Bernie Sanders’ position in support: “Each one of us takes this vote alone. This is not an easy position for anyone to take. It’s a tough position, because it’s literally a hostage situation” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 27, 2020 Ocasio-Cortez doubled-down on her fierce opposition to the Senate’s bipartisan Coronavirus relief package Friday; calling the legislation “shameful” and “crumbs” for American families. “Our community’s reality is this country’s future if we don’t do anything. Hospital workers do not have protective equipment. We don’t have the necessary ventilators. We have to go into this vote eyes wide open,” said Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on the House Floor. .@RepAOC @AOC: “Our community’s reality is this country’s future if we don’t do anything. Hospital workers do not have protective equipment. We don’t have the necessary ventilators. We have to go into this vote eyes wide open…” pic.twitter.com/PaFGc9ncKM — CSPAN (@cspan) March 27, 2020 “Shameful! The greed of that fight is wrong, for crumbs for our families, and the option that we have is to let them suffer with nothing or to allow this greed and billions of dollars which will be leveraged into trillions of dollars!” she screamed. Watch Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’ comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

