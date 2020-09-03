https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-harris-attack-police-new-campaign-ad-violent-riots-continue-across-america-video/

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris attacked police in a new campaign ad as violent rioters destroy small businesses and threaten residents.

It’s open season on police officers as Marxists call for the defunding of police.

Police officers now have targets on their backs thanks to the Democrat-media complex.

Police officers are being violently beaten, run over and murdered.

Instead of calling for law and order, Biden and Harris attack police officers.

From the Biden ad: “Why in this nation do black Americans wake up knowing that they could lose their life in the course of just living their life?” the campaign ad says.

Biden and Harris are suggesting that police officers are hunting down law abiding blacks “just living their life.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “Why in this nation do Black Americans wake up knowing that they could lose their life in the course of just living their life?” Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launch ad on police violence against Black Americans: https://t.co/5Xgzk6PTV5 pic.twitter.com/hTT3DaOHyV — The Hill (@thehill) September 3, 2020

