As we get older or, are just perpetual liars, the more we say “untruths” repeatedly, the more we set our selves up for gotcha moments.

Most of us try to not lie, for this and other reasons, yet those on the left and especially politicians, throw out exaggeration and mistruths like they are going off out stock.

The Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden, has multiple issues to deal with. He a progressive, part of the new Democratic Socialist Party, and already has trouble remembering where he is.

His handlers give him talking points and try to use a teleprompter when he speaks.

The problem is, Joe forgets what he says immediately after reading his speeches. So if challenged on campaign talking points, and past comments, things get fuzzy real fast and don’t go well for the former VP.

Thus we see one of the reasons they have kept basement Joe away from reporters, live audiences, and interviews unless fully scripted.

Today though, they left a small crack in the bubble and Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Wednesday forced Joe Biden to admit he did not warn President Trump about what had to be done to combat COVID in January.

Via Gateway Pundit

Biden was about to leave his campaign event on Wednesday when Peter Doocy shouted a question at him.

Biden was not happy when he realized the reporter shouting at him was Peter Doocy: “I know you always ask a hostile question but go ahead,” Biden said.

The two have sparred in the past many times because Doocy often confronts Biden and humiliates him.

Biden has repeatedly lied about being the first to warn about COVID back in January of this year and Doocy called him out on that lie on Wednesday.

Peter Doocy asked Biden why he was holding crowded campaign rallies in March if he thought COVID was so dangerous in January.

Biden looked stunned and went on and on in a long-winded nonsensical rant.

WATCH:

. @pdoocy just grabbed Joe Biden on his way out and asked why he was still hosting rallies in MARCH if he was supposedly warning Trump about the seriousness of COVID-19 in JANUARY. Biden had no response whatsoever and went on a long rant to deflect from his hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/astVPWosGO — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 2, 2020

Biden’s campaign cut their Livestream off before Doocy asked a question exposing Biden’s lies.

Why did Joe Biden’s campaign cut their live stream off before Fox News Peter Doocy asked a question regarding Biden’s revisionist history when it comes to coronavirus? pic.twitter.com/evMz6SOd0R — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) September 2, 2020

Biden did not warn President Trump about the seriousness of COVID in January.

In fact, Biden called President Trump a xenophobe and a fear-monger for shutting down travel to and from China in January.

Roll the tape!

Remember when Joe Biden called @realDonaldTrump a “fear-monger” and a “xenophobe” for shutting down travel to and from China amidst the #coronavirus outbreak? We remember. President Trump made a decision that saved countless number of lives!pic.twitter.com/KuEo5s5X4s — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) March 27, 2020

What will the Biden handlers do during the debates, will they cut the feed when Joe loses his place or gets caught in a lie?

I doubt it, but I do expect them to try to “fact check” the debates and somehow interject any finding of untruth, to try to stop the beatings.

Fortunately, President Trump is already working on his debate prep, and with 3 solid victories, should be able to send Basement Joe back home, this time for good.

