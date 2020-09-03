https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-kenosha-starts-rant-raising-taxes-catches-not-going-lay-shoot-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday to meet with Jacob Blake Sr. following the officer-involved shooting last week.

Biden held a town hall inside of Grace Lutheran Church and began rambling about his tax plan.

Biden looked and sounded creepy speaking through his face mask.

As soon as he started to rant about raising taxes he caught himself and said, “Not going to lay it out for you, I won’t now because they’ll shoot me.”

Awkward.

WATCH:

Joe Biden is Kenosha says that he can’t lay out all his plans in more detail because if he goes on any longer “they’ll shoot me.” pic.twitter.com/N33k3wyuJl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2020

