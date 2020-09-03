https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kenosha-wisconsin-shooting-jacob-black/2020/09/03/id/985400

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday at a community meeting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, awkwardly joked the audience would “shoot me” if he explained policy at length.

Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by police officers last month in the city. Biden, who traveled to the battleground state to meet with Blake and his family members for more than an hour in the wake of violent protests over the shooting, made the comment at a community meeting at Grace Lutheran Church.

“There is so much we can do, so much we can do,” Biden said after discussing his healthcare proposals.

“And we can do it just by eliminating the tax cut for the top tenth of the 1%.

“Nineteen corporations – making a billion dollars a piece – don’t pay a single penny in taxes. I don’t want to punish anybody but everybody should pay a fair share.

“Now I could lay out for you – I won’t now because they’ll shoot me, but here’s the deal: I can pay for every single thing I’m proposing without raising your taxes.

“It is not that we cannot do it. We have not been willing to do this.”

