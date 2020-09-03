https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-visits-kenosha-following-jacob-blake-shooting-declines-to-explain-tax-plan-theyll-shoot-me

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden attended an event in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday for Jacob Blake, who was recently shot, and while at the event, declined to lay out his tax plan because he said, “They’ll shoot me.”

“The tax cut for the top one-tenth of one percent, which is 1 trillion, 350 billion dollars, that’s done nothing to help anybody,” Biden said. “Nineteen corporations making a billion dollars a piece don’t pay a single a penny in taxes. I’m not [wanting] to punish anybody, but everyone should be pay a fair share.”

“And I can lay out for you—I won’t now because they’ll shoot me,” Biden continued. “But here’s the deal: I pay for every single thing I’m proposing without raising your taxes one penny. If you make less than 400 grand, you’re not going to get penny tax and you’re going to cut a tax cut if you make under 125,000 dollars. So, it’s not we can’t do this, we haven’t been willing to do this, but I think the public’s ready.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden is Kenosha says that he can’t lay out all his plans in more detail because if he goes on any longer “they’ll shoot me.” pic.twitter.com/N33k3wyuJl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2020

