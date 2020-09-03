https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/09/03/bill-clinton-april-ryan-trump-will-stacking-sandbags-election/

Bill and Hillary Clinton sat down for an Instagram Live interview with American Urban Radio’s April Ryan this week. The first 4 minutes and 25 seconds of the 44 minute and 21 seconds interview was spent trying to get a connection with the Clintons. Ryan was particularly excited to speak with Hillary. She even had her uncle, former congressman Ed Towns, sitting with her so he could say hello to Hillary.

Bill Clinton was asked by Ryan (also a CNN political analyst) to envision January 2021. Ryan egged on the former president who was lamely joking that Trump “will be ‘stacking sandbags’ after November’s election to fight off attempts to make him concede defeat”, which April found hilarious. She said, “Trump’s ‘orange knuckles’ won’t let go of his Oval Office desk.” He also predicts that if Trump loses the election, he won’t attend Biden’s inauguration.

While the Democrats and Never Trumpers criticize President Trump for his way of speaking and less-than-traditional way of conducting himself as president, it should be noted that Bill Clinton is a former president. Up until Trump became president, it was unheard of that a former president dissed a successor during an interview. If you remember, for example, George W. Bush didn’t say a peep against Obama’s time in office. Yet, now both Obama and Clinton feel free to trash the bad Orange Man. It is especially notable for Clinton, though, because until he ran against (and won) Hillary Clinton, the Trumps and Clintons were friends and socialized together.

So, while Bill and April are having a good laugh at Trump’s expense, saying he’ll barricade himself in the Oval Office rather than accept defeat if he loses, Hillary repeated a rather shocking piece of advice she offered to Joe Biden recently – Biden should not concede the election to Trump if he (Biden) loses. That’s right, it was bat poop crazy enough when Hillary first told Jen Palmieri, a longtime insider in Democrat politics and former White House Communications Director during the Obama administration, that Biden must not concede the election, but now she is repeating that advice as though it is a normal thing to say.

A little background for those who don’t watch Showtime’s The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (and why would you?). Palmieri was added to the show last season and she was interviewing Hillary via Skype for the show. They were talking about the upcoming election and that is when Hillary dropped that nugget of advice to Biden. It was also disgusting to see Palmieri raise her arms and clench her fists in agreement with Hillary. Sadly, this kind of thing is what makes The Circus unwatchable for Republican voters. I say it’s sad because I love behind-the-scenes kinds of shows, especially about politics. The show was created by Mark McKinnon, a Republican strategist, and Bushie. The others on the show are John Heilemann (a Bernie bro) and Alex Wagner, a CBS correspondent. It’s been on for several seasons and now it offers nothing but hostility and snarky criticism for conservatives.

During Tuesday’s Instagram Live chat with April Ryan, Hillary repeated her advice. Trump is going to “sneak and cheat”, you know. She also repeated the Democrats’ favorite conspiracy theory as we head into the November election – Trump is sabotaging the election with the help of the USPS.

‘Do not concede under any circumstance because I believe the other side is going to cheat and sneak and try everything they possibly can,’ she said. She urged people once again to be sure to register to vote, and to mail in their votes with plenty of time. She said the Trump administration was intentionally sabotaging the postal service to limit mail-in voting, as they believe that a large turnout does not help their cause. The former Secretary of State told viewers that the November 3 vote was of vital importance to the nation. ‘He is a clear and present danger to our freedoms, our liberties, our unity, and we’ve got to defeat him,’ she said. ‘There is no alternative.’

That’s right – a former Secretary of State is calling the sitting president a “clear and present danger to our freedoms”. This kind of discussion during an interview is why Democrats and Never Trumpers criticisms of Trump’s deportment in office fall on deaf ears. They are no better in their behavior. Democrats always criticize Republicans for behavior they are guilty of doing. They project their bad behavior onto others.

Not to be outdone, Bill Clinton chimed in with his own thoughts of the bad Orange Man. Ironically he accuses Trump of “manipulating the psyche of people.” Clinton was a master manipulator back in his days in the White House. We remember.

‘It’s very important to keep in mind that beneath all these big questions you are asking are just Donald Trump’s proven ability to manipulate the psyche of the people that he is trying to scare the hell out of,’ said Clinton. ‘Now, this is a person who says, ‘OK, I can’t win on my own, but people will believe whatever I tell them as long as it’s bad.’ He added: ‘He cannot help who he is. He is who he is. He believes we’re suckers. He believes he can say anything and make it work. He believes he can do anything and no one will stop [him].’

Why are prominent Democrats sounding the alarm now? It’s because Trump is narrowing the gap in recent polls and they are becoming worried. Throughout the summer, Democrats have been quite confident that Sleepy Joe can just stay in his basement studio and do interviews with random podcasts and local media in swing states and he’ll cruise to victory in November. That isn’t so likely now, especially since Trump’s law and order theme is resonating with Independents concerned about the civil unrest in cities across the country. Trump received a bounce from the GOP convention while Joe Biden didn’t after the Democrat convention.

Americans are looking for hope and a positive message, not the malarkey of doom and gloom from the Biden campaign. Biden has an enthusiasm problem with voters. Bringing in Hillary, a truly unlikeable person isn’t the smartest thing for Team Biden to do with the help of their comrades in the media.

