September 3, 2020

Attendee given ‘script’ to read for her question to Biden

A woman at Biden’s community meeting in Kenosha today said she was told to read from a piece of paper by the Biden campaign team. “My name is Porsche Bennett, I’m just gonna be honest Mr. Biden, I was told to go off this paper but I can’t. We need the truth.

Longer clip from twitter…

Biden claims ‘they would shoot him’ if he spoke about everything on his policy platform…

