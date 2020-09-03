https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-meeting-in-kenosha-100-scripted/
Attendee given ‘script’ to read for her question to Biden
A woman at Biden’s community meeting in Kenosha today said she was told to read from a piece of paper by the Biden campaign team. “My name is Porsche Bennett, I’m just gonna be honest Mr. Biden, I was told to go off this paper but I can’t. We need the truth.”
Longer clip from twitter…
Community member at Biden meeting in Kenosha appears to have been given a scripted question:
“I’m gonna be honest, Mr. Biden. I was told to go off this paper but I can’t.” pic.twitter.com/5daVBKK5PX
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 3, 2020
Biden claims ‘they would shoot him’ if he spoke about everything on his policy platform…
Joe Biden in Kenosha: “not going to lay out for you, I won’t now because they’ll shoot me”
Such a tasteless line from Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/VeKFUJsICG
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 3, 2020