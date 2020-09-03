https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-meeting-in-kenosha-100-scripted/

Attendee given ‘script’ to read for her question to Biden

A woman at Biden’s community meeting in Kenosha today said she was told to read from a piece of paper by the Biden campaign team. “My name is Porsche Bennett, I’m just gonna be honest Mr. Biden, I was told to go off this paper but I can’t. We need the truth.”

Longer clip from twitter…

Community member at Biden meeting in Kenosha appears to have been given a scripted question: “I’m gonna be honest, Mr. Biden. I was told to go off this paper but I can’t.” pic.twitter.com/5daVBKK5PX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 3, 2020

Biden claims ‘they would shoot him’ if he spoke about everything on his policy platform…