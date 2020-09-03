https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-trump-supporters-speak-out-were-the-rebels/

Black Trump Supporters Speak Out — ‘We’re The Rebels!’

‘I believe the Black Lives Matter movement is fake. Don’t tell me that I’m oppressed!’

Don’t skip the last 30 seconds

“As you can see, black conservatism is the new punk rock,” commented Nick Cunningham, one of the group seen recently at a protest in California. Another, who goes by MAGA Hulk added “We’re the rebels! You wanna be cool, come join our cause.”

Bonus Clips from MAGA Hulk

