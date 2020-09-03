https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-trump-supporters-speak-out-were-the-rebels/

Black Trump Supporters Speak Out — ‘We’re The Rebels!’

‘I believe the Black Lives Matter movement is fake. Don’t tell me that I’m oppressed!’

Don’t skip the last 30 seconds

“As you can see, black conservatism is the new punk rock,” commented Nick Cunningham, one of the group seen recently at a protest in California. Another, who goes by MAGA Hulk added “We’re the rebels! You wanna be cool, come join our cause.”

You’d sure hate to see this video watched and shared. A lot. pic.twitter.com/3ifbySQNnL — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) September 1, 2020

Back in 2017 I said “20 points in 2020” and people laughed at me. Now it’s 2020 and the prognosis looks pretty grim for Democrats. Black people are waking up and breaking free. #BLEXIT @BLEXIT https://t.co/rwGb6AgfOY — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 31, 2020

Bonus Clips from MAGA Hulk

