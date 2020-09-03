https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-conservative-men-praise-trump

A quartet of black conservative men praised President Donald Trump — and absolutely lambasted leftists who’ve accused him of racism — in a now-viral video interview during what appeared to be a recent Trump rally in Beverly Hills.

In the video posted by interviewer Jess Weber, the men were seen jawing with leftists on the street and also gathering together to make their case.

MAGA Hulk said those who call Trump a racist “have no facts on their side.”

At one point, video caught him arguing with a leftist who accused Trump of racism, and MAGA Hulk pushed back when the man failed to offer specifics: “Nothing! You got nothing! You keep saying, ‘Oh, I heard him say this, oh, I heard him say that,’ but you have no facts, though!”

Later he added, “They can’t answer the question because they have no facts on their side. They have no facts. They don’t do any research. They don’t … do any type of higher learning when it comes to what they believe. All they know is what the media narrative tells them to believe, and that’s all they parrot.”

Lucas The Abstract said during the group interview that “I personally believe the [Black Lives Matter] movement is fake. It has nothing to do with advancing the lives of black people.”

“They want to break up the family home,” another man in the group noted.

“Don’t tell me I’m oppressed, because I’m not oppressed,” Lucas The Abstract said. “I’m a black American. I’m a proud black American. I’m not oppressed … I’m one of the freest persons in this world.”

“As you can see, black conservatism is the new punk rock!” another man in the group declared.

“We’re the rebels!” MAGA Hulk said. “Wanna be cool? Come join our cause, baby!”

The Washington Examiner noted that while Trump won just 8% of the black vote in 2016, his 2020 campaign team has pointed to a recent Emerson poll suggesting Trump could win up to 20% of the black vote in November.

BLACK CONSERVATISM IS THE NEW PUNK ROCK



