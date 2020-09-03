https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/blm-witch-endor/

I’ve just finished Dr. Michael Brown’s must-read WND column “Jezebelic: BLM leaders call on the spirits of the dead.” His articles are always excellent, but this one has special importance because it touches on the role of the demonic in spiritual warfare. In particular, it describes conduct by the Marxist lesbian founders of Black Lives Matter that is specifically showcased in the Bible as a warning to humanity in the “cautionary tale” of King Saul’s visit to the “Witch of Endor” in 1 Samuel 28.

The age of apostasy, which the Bible predicts is the social/spiritual context preceding the Antichrist kingdom and the second coming of Christ, has begun. WND readers are all likely familiar with the recent dramatic growth of the Church of Satan, a cult especially favored by LGBTs since its founding in 1966 and one that has recently become very politically active.

Some will also recall that on April 19-21, 2016 (immediately preceding Passover on the 22nd), the “Arch of Baal” from Palmyra, Syria, began a world tour of key cities that included London, NYC, Washington D.C., Dubai and numerous cities in the EU. Demonic spiritual activity is clearly on the rise in the world today.

Dr. Brown reported that BLM co-founder “Abdullah stated … ‘we become very intimate with the spirits that we call on regularly. Right, like, each of them seems to have a different presence and personality. You know, I laugh a lot with Wakisha, you know, and I didn’t meet her in her body. Right, I met her through this work.'” And he recounted that when “Abdullah met with a BLM group in front of the house of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: ‘She led the group in a ritual … reciting of names of those taken by state violence … “George Floyd. Asé. Philandro Castille. Asé. Andrew Joseph. Asé. Michael Brown. Asé. Eric Garner. Asé. Harriet Tubman. Asé. Malcom X. Asé. Martin Luther King. Asé” … while she “poured libations on the ground as the group … chanted ‘Asé,’ a Yoruba term often used by practitioners of Ifa, a faith and divination system that originated in West Africa.'”

I instantly recognized the similarity to the system of conjuring demons described in 1 Samuel 28:

“Now Samuel was dead, and all Israel had lamented him and buried him in Ramah, his own city. … When Saul saw the camp of the Philistines, he was afraid and his heart trembled greatly. When Saul inquired of the LORD, the LORD did not answer him, either by dreams or by Urim or by prophets. Then Saul said to his servants, ‘Seek for me a woman who is a medium, that I may go to her and inquire of her.’ And his servants said to him, ‘Behold, there is a woman who is a medium at Endor.’ … Then Saul … came to the woman by night; and he said, ‘Conjure up for me, please, and bring up for me whom I shall name to you.’ … And he said, ‘Bring up Samuel for me.’ … And the woman said to Saul, ‘I see a divine being coming up out of the earth.’ He said to her, ‘What is his form?’ And she said, ‘An old man is coming up, and he is wrapped with a robe.’ And Saul knew that it was Samuel, and he bowed with his face to the ground and did homage.”

Now, Samuel was NOT a “divine being,” and the Bible offers no support for the notion that living humans can communicate with the dead. We also know that Saul had already lost God’s anointing, and it was Samuel who pronounced this to him in 1 Samuel 13:13 (note the numerological significance). This is why God had not answered Saul’s prayer in the first place. In fact God had assigned a “Spirit of Distress” to punish Saul (1 Samuel 16:14, 18:10), apparently for not abdicating his throne after God had removed His anointing. For all these reasons, this “Samuel” conjured by the Witch of Endor was not the deceased prophet, but a demon posing as Samuel.

Back when I led the daily morning Bible study at our Holy Grounds Coffee House inner-city mission, there was a troubled young woman who occasionally attended, and one morning, when it was her turn to speak as we went around the table discussing the Scripture chapter of the day, she claimed she had been speaking the previous night with her dead grandmother. When I diverted the study to discuss the story of Saul and the witch, she jumped to her feet in a demonic rage and began cursing the group for “blaspheming Jesus Christ” as she bolted for the door. It was one of the clearest manifestations of demonic activity of several that occurred in those years.

Spiritual warfare is real, as is the army of many individual demons on that battlefield. Also real is Holy Spirit blessing for believers who fight the spiritual war in a state of surrender to Christ and attentiveness to His guiding hand. All believers are qualified to claim this blessing, which I know from personal experience is often unlocked in one’s life by perseverance through persecution in the cause of truth. Persecution is the refiner’s fire. This is the profound truth underlying James 1:2’s admonition to “count it all joy” when you face any form of tribulation in your life. When, “having done all to stand, you STAND!” despite everything Hell can throw at you, God pours out such grace that even when being stoned to death like Stephen, your awareness of His pleasure in your faithfulness so transcends all worldly considerations that your countenance shines like that of an angel.

God’s hand of guidance becomes more obvious the more you live in the surrendered state, which I wish I did more constantly than I do. But today I recognize His providence in causing Dr. Brown to write his article just as I was preparing to release the fifth installment of my book “Dynasty of Darkness,” which segment “just happens” to be on the demonic possession of King Saul and the spiritual warfare aspects of David’s conquest of the Antichrist Goliath. (If you’re not already on my list to get these installments automatically, email me at [email protected] for a free copy.)

God bless you, Doc Brown, for your perseverance in speaking hard truths other shrink from defending – especially in the verboten topic of recovery from same-sex attraction disorder – which most believers don’t realize is probably the hottest spot on America’s spiritual battlefield today, and is directly connected to the outpouring of demonic chaos in our burning cities and the pervasive satanic deception of our fellow citizens, because “the wicked prowl on every side when vileness is exalted among the sons of men” (Psalm 12:8).

