A Black Lives Matter protester arrested in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night has also been at riots in Portland, Ore., and Kenosha, Wisc.

There have been numerous reports that the protesters are being funded by outside agents in order to hurt President Trump’s chances of re-election — and apparently, they’re true.

Jeremy Vajko, 27, was arrested during violent clashes between police and protesters in D.C. “He had been working as a senior engineer at Microsoft until May, but left the company and has been on the road, supporting the BLM movement, since then,” The Daily Mail reports .Prosecutors are — of course — not pursuing the case.

In June, Vajko was arrested in Portland for interfering with a police officer. TRENDING: SHOCKING: Democrat New York Governor Threatens President Trump: He “Better Have an Army” to Protect Him if He Comes to NYC He was let go without bond. In July, he was arrested again in Portland on the same charge and with an additional charge of disorderly conduct. He was let go again. In Kenosha, he claims he was stopped by police and had the van searched. It is unclear if he was arrested.

On Monday, police in Kenosha said said they have arrested 175 people in connection with riots and looting in the city following a police-involved shooting that left a 29-year-old black man reportedly paralyzed. Jacob Blake had been wanted by police for a sexual assault on his girlfriend, and when she called police to report he was there, they responded. Officer twice tasered Blake, who broke free and tried to get into his car, where police say there was knife.

Of those 175 arrests, more than 100 people live outside of the city. Of all, 44 different cities were represented, according to various local Kenosha media outlets.

“Most of the people arrested in demonstrations against police brutality since the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha were not city residents, according to police,” the Chicago Tribune said. “Of the 175 people arrested during protests in Kenosha since Blake was shot in the back Aug. 23, leaving the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed, 102 have addresses outside of Kenosha, including 44 different cities, police said in a statement Sunday night.”

Police also seized “more than 20 firearms.”

Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers also noted “out-of-state instigators” in a letter to President Trump urging him to cancel a planned trip to Kenosha.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that a man accused of stabbing two people to death in Portland in June had been arrested during in the city a week earlier — but the charges were dropped when District Attorney Mike Schmidt reportedly decided to not pursue charges.

