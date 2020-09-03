https://www.newswars.com/blm-rioters-vandalize-elvis-presleys-graceland-estate/

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley’s famous mansion “Graceland” in Memphis, Tennessee has been vandalized by BLM supporters.

On Monday night, “protesters” who support the Marxist organization Black Lives Matter spray-painted slogans such as “Defund the police,” “Abolish ICE,” “F*ck 12,” “F*ck Trump,” and more on the wall and sidewalks surrounding the estate.

They are removing graffiti that appeared overnight in front of @VisitGraceland ⚠️Some pictures contain explicit language ⚠️ @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/Z8CWFUaWVD — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) September 1, 2020

KCRG reported:

Several iconic landmarks in Memphis were hit by graffiti overnight, including the former home of Elvis Presley.

Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” marked the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard, the Levitt Shell Amphitheater in Overton Park and the “I Heart Memphis” mural in midtown Memphis.

All three were found tagged Tuesday morning with similar messages, some using profanity.

The damage is estimated to cost around $150,000.

Joel Weinshanker, who owns and runs Elvis Presley Enterprises, talked with Fox News’ Stuart Varney about the incident on Thursday.

Joel Weinshanker of @VisitGraceland says #BLM protesters sprayed graffiti on the walls outside the building because #Elvis‘s former home is considered an #American symbol. It’s going to cost $150,000 to clean it up! #Graceland #VarneyCo pic.twitter.com/TQXj0dqATq — Varney & Co. (@Varneyco) September 3, 2020

Country musician Travis Tritt condemned the vandalism on Twitter, writing, “Anyone who personally knew Elvis will tell you that he absolutely loved the black community and the black community loved him. It breaks my heart to see his memory tarnished this way.”

Anyone who personally knew Elvis will tell you that he absolutely loved the black community and the black community loved him. It breaks my heart to see his memory tarnished this way. https://t.co/0qQxTa20EH — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 2, 2020

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee said, “Where I come from you don’t mess with Elvis!”

They’ve done it now! These anarchist goons have defaced Graceland! Please ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ -federalize the Natl Guard and round up these criminals! Where I come from you don’t mess with Elvis! Elvis Presley’s mansion vandalised – Mirror Online https://t.co/wMMgiAGxob — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 2, 2020

After workers and volunteers spent hours cleaning the graffiti, a photo shows the far-left messages have been erased.

After yesterday’s vandalizing of the wall around Graceland they now look clean again. https://t.co/OCuNNJvkpt pic.twitter.com/0B2Ir3pDLD — ElvisDayByDay.com (@elvisdaybyday) September 2, 2020

