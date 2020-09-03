https://www.newswars.com/blm-rioters-vandalize-elvis-presleys-graceland-estate/

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley’s famous mansion “Graceland” in Memphis, Tennessee has been vandalized by BLM supporters.

On Monday night, “protesters” who support the Marxist organization Black Lives Matter spray-painted slogans such as “Defund the police,” “Abolish ICE,” “F*ck 12,” “F*ck Trump,” and more on the wall and sidewalks surrounding the estate.

KCRG reported:

Several iconic landmarks in Memphis were hit by graffiti overnight, including the former home of Elvis Presley.

Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” marked the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard, the Levitt Shell Amphitheater in Overton Park and the “I Heart Memphis” mural in midtown Memphis.

All three were found tagged Tuesday morning with similar messages, some using profanity.

The damage is estimated to cost around $150,000.

Joel Weinshanker, who owns and runs Elvis Presley Enterprises, talked with Fox News’ Stuart Varney about the incident on Thursday.

Country musician Travis Tritt condemned the vandalism on Twitter, writing, “Anyone who personally knew Elvis will tell you that he absolutely loved the black community and the black community loved him. It breaks my heart to see his memory tarnished this way.”

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee said, “Where I come from you don’t mess with Elvis!”

After workers and volunteers spent hours cleaning the graffiti, a photo shows the far-left messages have been erased.

