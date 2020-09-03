https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/boulder-police-hunt-for-psycho-karen-on-moped-who-attacked-12-year-old-boy-over-his-trump-sign/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department is investigating after a woman allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy and tried to steal a political sign he was carrying. According to BPD, the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Monday at Folsom Street and Glenwood Drive.

The boy was riding his bicycle and carrying a yard sign in support of President Trump’s reelection campaign.

A woman riding a gray-blue moped drove past the boy and saw the sign. Police said the woman made a U-turn, approached the boy and “began assaulting him because of his political banner.”

According to a police report, the woman struck the boy four to five times in the head with a closed fist. The woman tried to take the yard sign but was unsuccessful. The report states the boy was using the sign to defend himself.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh told the Boulder Daily Camera that the suspect approached the 12-year-old and said words along the lines of “you want something to look at?” Aulabaugh said that the woman then struck the 12-year-old with a closed fist several times. Aulabaugh alleged that the woman also scratched the boy.

The president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted about the Boulder incident saying, “More Joe Biden voters terrorizing kids… this is becoming far too common of an occurrence. Sick.”

Continue reading…