https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-alleged-antifa-murderer-michael-reinoehl-shot-dead-law-enforcement-washington-state/

Michael Reinoehl, the Antifa militant who shot and killed Patriot Prayer member Aaron “Jay” Danielson Saturday night in Portland was shot and killed by law enforcement in Washington state.

Andy Ngo is reporting that US Marshals went to arrest Reinoehl. He was killed in Lacey, Washington.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, who killed Portland Trump supporter Aaron Danielson, died in Lacey, Wash. My sources are telling me U.S. Marshalls went to arrest him. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2020

TRENDING: Secret Service Inadvertently Confirms Gateway Pundit Story About Biden Sexually Assaulting Agent’s Girlfriend

Reinoehl fled Oregon and crossed state lines to Washington.

MORE: Reinoehl had fled the state of Oregon and crossed state lines to Washington. A federal fugitive task force located him outside of Olympia, where he was killed as they moved in to arrest him. Portland police issued a warrant for his arrest earlier today. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 4, 2020

39-year-old Danielson was gunned down by far left Antifa militant Michael Reinoehl in Portland in cold blood.

Aaron Danielson was walking down the street at night when he was shot in the chest by Reinoehl.

Conservatives were outraged that five days after Reinoehl murdered Danielson he was still freely walking around and even gave an interviews to Vice News.

Reinoehl seemingly admitted to killing Danielson in his interview with Vice.

“I had no choice. I mean…I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that,” Reinoehl told Vice News.

“You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything, but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on,” he said.

Now he’s dead.

This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

