Law enforcement officials reportedly killed 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl, an antifa and Black Lives Matter extremist, on Thursday night when they closed in to arrest him for allegedly murdering a right-wing protester in Portland.

Officials said that Reinoehl “was killed during the encounter in Lacey, Wash., southwest of Seattle, when a federal fugitive task force moved to apprehend him,” The New York Times reported. “An arrest warrant had been issued by the Portland police earlier Thursday.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

