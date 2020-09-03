https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-hair-stylists-hold-hair-dryer-protest-outside-pelosis-home-hang-curlers-tree-video/

Hell hath no fury like a hair stylist scorned!

Protesting hair stylists held a hair dryer protest outside of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home after she was caught on video breaking the rules to get her hair blown dry while she commands other women to stay home.

The video of Pelosi was released by the salon owner and the rest is history.

On Thursday dozens of hair stylists and their supporters held a hair dryer protest outside of Nancy Pelosi’s multimillion dollar home in San Francisco.

The women draped Pelosi’s tree with hair dryers and curlers!

HAIR DRYER PROTEST:

Protestors gather outside of @SpeakerPelosi house in #SanFrancisco. They chant about freedom and place hair dryers on a tree.

WATCH 4PM Press Conference from SF eSalon Owner Respond to Pelosi on #CBSNBayArea at https://t.co/peHOt8n9a9 pic.twitter.com/BsKCIhQk8b — Bobby Tooke (@BobbyKPIX) September 3, 2020

Via Gwilym McGrew

@AriDavidUSA Hell has no fury like a woman hair stylist scorned….. They are rallying in front of Pelosi’s home and putting curlers in the tree outside….. https://t.co/hUgdDcYIST — Gwilym McGrew (@GwilymMcGrew) September 3, 2020

