https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-hair-stylists-hold-hair-dryer-protest-outside-pelosis-home-hang-curlers-tree-video/

Hell hath no fury like a hair stylist scorned!

Protesting hair stylists held a hair dryer protest outside of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home after she was caught on video breaking the rules to get her hair blown dry while she commands other women to stay home.

The video of Pelosi was released by the salon owner and the rest is history.

On Thursday dozens of hair stylists and their supporters held a hair dryer protest outside of Nancy Pelosi’s multimillion dollar home in San Francisco.

TRENDING: Secret Service Inadvertently Confirms Gateway Pundit Story About Biden Sexually Assaulting Agent’s Girlfriend

The women draped Pelosi’s tree with hair dryers and curlers!

Via Gwilym McGrew

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...