https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-new-hampshire-man-arrested-voting-twice-2016-election-project-veritas-presents-evidence-ags-office-video/

James O’Keefe strikes again!

A man named Vincent Marzello admitted to a Project Veritas reporter on August 21 that he had voted twice in the 2016 election — once as a woman, and once as a man.

On Wednesday, James O’Keefe brought the evidence to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, who had been given the Vincent Marzello case file last December.

The file has been with the Attorney General’s office since December and the man still had not been prosecuted!

The New Hampshire DOJ finally arrested the man on Thursday, just one day after O’Keefe presented the case to the Attorney General.

O’Keefe said there is much more to the story!

Is there a coverup?

BREAKING: Meet Vincent Marzello, the New Hampshire man just arrested by @NH_DOJ for DOUBLE VOTING in 2016. His arrest comes less than 24 hours AFTER @Project_Veritas presented evidence. MUCH MORE TO THIS STORY! Coverup? Stay tuned…#ExposeVoterFraud pic.twitter.com/WgpC9K0WDo — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 3, 2020

Watch the full video by Project Veritas:

[embedded content]

