It could be worse — you could have voted for Even McMullin in 2016 — but those of us who voted for Mitt Romney back in 2012 despite the fact he had binders full of women and a car elevator have plenty of regrets too. First and foremost, he was the lone Republican senator to vote for the impeachment of President Trump, forever giving the Democrats the talking point that it was “bipartisan.”

Now The Hill is reporting that he has a problem with Trump’s tweets about the violence around the country.

Funny … he should get together with Jennifer Rubin and April Ryan for lunch after the coronavirus lockdown ends, considering they both accused Trump of trying to start a race war this week.

Buck Sexton calls it:

It kills us to think of how hard we worked to promote Romney back in 2012, and this is the payback.

